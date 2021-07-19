Urias went 2-for-5 with two RBI in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Royals.

Urias kicked off the scoring with a two-run single to right field in the third inning. The 27-year-old has taken full advantage as the Orioles' everyday shortstop duties since Freddy Galvis was placed on the injured list June 27. In 15 games since then, Urias is slashing .328/.381/.483 with two homers, 10 RBI, six runs scored and a 5:11 BB:K. He also has eight games with multiple hits over that span. Urias should have at least another week in that starting role with Galvis' absence expected to be between 1-2 months and is worth a look in deeper mixed leagues or AL-only formats.