Urias went 1-for-4 with a solo shot and two strikeouts in Wednesday's 9-2 win over the Mariners.

Urias hit one of the Orioles' three homers in the sixth inning as they took control of the contest. He's homered in two of his last three games, and he's 15-for-47 (.319) in his last 12 contests. The infielder continues to show decent power from the bottom half of the order. He's at five long balls, nine doubles, 16 RBI, 19 runs scored and a .233/.279/.384 slash line in 173 plate appearances.