Urias went 2-for-3 with two walks, a two-run home run and two additional runs scored in Tuesday's 13-3 rout of the Astros.

The infielder has actually gone yard twice in his last four big-league games, but there was a three-week stint at Triple-A in the middle of that stretch. On the season, Urias is slashing .265/.359/.456 through 28 contests for the O's with three homers and 12 RBI, and he should get consistent playing time at shortstop while Freddy Galvis (quadriceps) is on the mend.