Urias landed on the injured list with a left oblique strain Saturday and hasn't made significant process in his recovery yet. Although his rehab process isn't going as quickly as he had hoped, the 28-year-old said Wednesday that he doesn't expect to be sidelined too long. Tyler Nevin has served as Baltimore's primary third baseman in Urias' absence.