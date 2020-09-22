site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Ramon Urias: Recalled by Orioles
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 22, 2020
at
3:36 pm ET 1 min read
Urias was recalled by the Orioles on Tuesday.
Urias made appearances in five games during his time in the majors earlier this season and went 1-for-5 with a walk and a strikeout. He should resume a depth role in the middle infield over the final week of the regular season.
