Urias went 3-for-4 with a two-run single, a steal and three runs scored in Friday's 22-8 win over the Rays.

Urias replaced Jordan Westburg in the second inning after the latter aggravated a left index finger injury while sliding into second base. Urias took advantage of the opportunity, smacking a two-run single in the same frame to cut the deficit to two runs before coming across to score three times, his most since May 5, 2024 against the Reds. Urias could be in line for some starts at the keystone if Westburg (who is considered day-to-day) is sidelined.