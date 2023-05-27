Urias will sit Saturday versus the Rangers.
Urias will remain on the bench for a second straight game after being activated from the 10-day injured list. The 28-year-old went 0-for-1 after he entered Friday's loss as a pinch hitter. Adley Rutschman will slot in at designated hitter while James McCann enters the lineup at catcher and bats sixth against Texas.
More News
-
Orioles' Ramon Urias: Not starting Friday•
-
Orioles' Ramon Urias: Returns from injured list•
-
Orioles' Ramon Urias: Aims for weekend return•
-
Orioles' Ramon Urias: Starting rehab assignment Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Ramon Urias: Testing hamstring Sunday•
-
Orioles' Ramon Urias: Aiming for next homestand•