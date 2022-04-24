site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Ramon Urias: Resting Sunday
Urias is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
After going 2-for-12 at the dish while starting each of the past three games, Urias will take a seat in what likely amounts to a maintenance day. Kelvin Gutierrez replaces Urias at third base.
