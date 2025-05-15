Urias is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins.

After a week-and-a-half-long absence due to a hamstring strain, Urias made his return from the injured list Wednesday. He started at third base and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored during Baltimore's 6-3 loss in the first game of a doubleheader, then sat out a 8-6 loss in the second game. Emmanuel Rivera will receive a second straight start at the hot corner Thursday as the Orioles wrap up their series with the Twins, but Urias could see the bulk of the starts at the position once he's further removed from the hamstring injury.