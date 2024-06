Urias is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against Atlanta.

Urias had started in each of the past four games, but two came while Jorge Mateo was on the 7-day injured list and one came while Jordan Westburg received a rest day. Mateo and Westburg are both in the lineup Thursday and are slated to serve as the Orioles' primary starters at second base and third base, respectively, so Urias' opportunities could become more limited moving forward.