site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: orioles-ramon-urias-returns-to-lineup-855409 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Orioles' Ramon Urias: Returns to lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Urias (neck) is starting at third base and hitting fifth Tuesday against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Urias missed a couple days with a back/neck issue. He is hitting .220 with two doubles in 20 games this month.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read