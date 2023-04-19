site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Ramon Urias: Returns to lineup
Urias (ear) is back in the Orioles' lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Nationals, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sunreports.
It's the first start since Saturday for Urias, who was hit behind the ear by a pitch in a game versus the White Sox. He's batting fifth and playing second base against MacKenzie Gore.
