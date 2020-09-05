site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Ramon Urias: Sent back down
Urias was returned to the Orioles' alternate training site following Friday's doubleheader against the Yankees.
Urias took a walk in one plate appearance as a pinch hitter in Friday's twin bill, but he'll head back to alternate camp. The 26-year-old has seen minimal playing time in the majors this season.
