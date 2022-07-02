Urias (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on Saturday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Urias was not initially expected to require a rehab assignment, but he'll get at least one game with Bowie before he's activated from the 10-day injured list. Once the 28-year-old is cleared to return, he'll likely resume a significant role at third base, with Jonathan Arauz and Tyler Nevin likely to see reduced playing time.
