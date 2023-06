Urias is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at San Francisco, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.

The 29-year-old finds himself on the bench for the second consecutive game despite the fact Gunnar Henderson (back) isn't in the lineup Sunday. Urias has gone just 2-for-20 in seven games since he returned from the injured list May 26. Josh Lester is making his team debut at third base after having his contract selected Saturday.