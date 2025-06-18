Urias is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.

Urias will take a seat for the second game in a row and looks to be moving into more of a part-time role now with Jordan Westburg having taken back over as the Orioles' primary third baseman following his return from the injured list last Tuesday. The Orioles should still be able to find room in the lineup for Urias against left-handed pitching, but his opportunities to play against righties could become more sporadic.