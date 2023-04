Urias is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers.

After striking out in all five of his plate appearances in Saturday's 9-8 loss to the Red Sox, Urias saved face to some degree in Baltimore's 9-5 loss in the series finale Sunday, when he went 1-for-3 with a double and a run. He'll cede his spot in the infield in Monday's series opener in Texas to Adam Frazier, who gets the nod at the keystone.