Orioles' Ramon Urias: Sitting out Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Urias is out of the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Athletics, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.
It's a routine day off after Urias had started each of the previous six contests. Gunnar Henderson is at third base and Adam Frazier is at second.
