Urias went 1-for-3 with a home run, a hit by pitch and two total runs scored in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Cubs.

Urias went 0-for-7 in his last two games, and he was well on his way to another lackluster line Tuesday before going yard in the sixth inning. His was one of five homers hit by the Orioles in the contest. Urias is now one shy of his career high with six homers through 48 contests this season. He's added 18 RBI, 22 runs scored, 10 doubles and a .225/273/.387 slash line.