Urias is getting his first start of the season at first base while batting ninth Saturday against Atlanta, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

It's not a good day to use Urias in fantasy, as Baltimore will be facing Spencer Strider while hitting at the bottom of the lineup. However, adding first base to his repertoire could buy him more starts over the rest of the season. Prior to Saturday, Urias had only ever played the other three non-catcher infield positions in the big leagues, but he did get reps at first base during spring training.