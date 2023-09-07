Urias went 3-for-5 with one RBI in Wednesday's 10-3 win over the Angels.

Urias has logged multiple hits in four of his last five games, going 10-for-20 (.500) in that span. The infielder's playing time has dropped with the arrival of top prospects, but he's still doing fairly well when he gets the chance to play. For the season, Urias has a .266/.330/.384 slash line with four home runs, 39 RBI, 41 runs scored and three stolen bases over 97 contests. He'll continue to fill a utility role around the infield.