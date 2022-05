Urias went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two runs scored in Monday's 6-4 win over the Yankees.

Urias scored a run during Baltimore's big third inning before hitting a go-ahead homer off Gerrit Cole in the sixth. The 27-year-old infielder has put together back-to-back multi-hit performances for the first time this season and he's 6-for-13 with five runs scored over his last three games. He's still slashing just .224/.272/.344 through 137 plate appearances.