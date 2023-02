Urias is expected to play more at second base this spring, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Urias won a Gold Glove at third base last season, but the Orioles seem to be planning to use Gunnar Henderson there in 2023, with Jorge Mateo at shortstop and Adam Frazier at second. It would appear to leave Urias without a set starting spot, although he should still play plenty. Urias ended last season with a knee injury but reported to camp fully healthy.