Urias went 2-for-4 with two strikeouts in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Athletics.

This was Urias' second multi-hit game of the season. The 27-year-old has been a fairly regular presence in the lineup as the Orioles' primary third baseman, but he's struggled to replicate his strong spring stats in the regular season. He's slashing .194/.237/.250 with one RBI, two runs scored, two doubles and a 2:10 BB:K through nine contests.