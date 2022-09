Urias went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and three RBI in Wednesday's victory over the Guardians.

Urias walked with the bases loaded in the top of the third frame, driving in Rougned Odor from third base. He later added a two-run homer off Eli Morgan in the eighth inning, his 15th homer of the season. Urias will finish the month of August having bat .221 with four home runs, 14 RBI, 11 runs scored and a stolen base over 95 at-bats in 27 games during the month.