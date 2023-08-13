O'Hearn went 0-for-4 with a stolen base in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Mariners.

O'Hearn has three steals this season, two of which have come in his last eight games. While he's been a pleasant surprise for the Orioles this season, he's cooled off by hitting .207 (6-for-29) over 10 games in August. O'Hearn is at a .294/.330/.491 slash line with nine home runs, 39 RBI, 28 runs scored and 15 doubles through 230 plate appearances. He's seen time at first base, right field and left field over the last week as manager Brandon Hyde has gotten creative to keep O'Hearn's bat in the lineup.