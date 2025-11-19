The Angels traded Ward to the Orioles on Tuesday in exchange for Grayson Rodriguez.

Ward enjoyed one of the best seasons of his MLB career in 2025, posting a .792 OPS while setting new career highs with 36 homers, 103 RBI and 86 runs scored over 157 games. With the 31-year-old slugger due to enter free agency next offseason, the Angels will send him to Baltimore, where Ward figures to remain an everyday starter in the outfield while injecting the lineup with a bit of additional power.