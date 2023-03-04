Vavra is considered day-to-day with left shoulder discomfort, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Vavra was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's exhibition contest, and it was revealed afterward that he felt soreness while taking part in batting practice prior to the game. It remains to be seen if he will miss any additional time.
