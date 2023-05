Vavra is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.

With southpaw Nestor Cortes on the hill for New York, the lefty-hitting Vavra will head to the bench while Anthony Santander steps in as Baltimore's right fielder. Vavra had picked up starts at either corner-outfield spot in five of the past eight games while going 5-for-16 with four RBI, three runs and a stolen base.