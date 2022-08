Vavra is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

Though the lefty-hitting Vavra will take a seat against Blue Jays southpaw Yusei Kikuchi, the rookie has performed well enough thus far during his brief time in the majors to warrant a regular spot in the lineup versus right-handed pitching. Through his first nine big-league games, Vavra has reached base in 12 of his 25 plate appearances while striking out only three times.