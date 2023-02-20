Vavra is being considered for the backup role at first base, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Vavra is far from alone in the competition to be Ryan Mountcastle's understudy at first. The group also includes Anthony Santander, Franchy Cordero and James McCann. There doesn't appear to be a clear path to playing time for Vavra, who has seen at least some time at every position excluding first and catcher over the last two years. He's most likely to be a utility man if he breaks camp with the Orioles.