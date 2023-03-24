Vavra is hitting .342 (13-for-38) over 13 Grapefruit League games.
Vavra is in contention to open the season as a utility man for the Orioles. He's done about all he can to prove he's ready for the role in spring training, but it's unclear if he'll break camp with the team. With starting roles around the diamond pretty well defined, Vavra is unlikely to be more than a bench bat if he makes the team, so it's possible the Orioles will want the 25-year-old to log more regular playing time with Triple-A Norfolk.