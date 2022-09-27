site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: orioles-terrin-vavra-misses-monday-with-hamstring-issue | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Orioles' Terrin Vavra: Misses Monday with hamstring issue
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Vavra was unavailable Monday versus the Red Sox due to hamstring soreness, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Vavra has been a part-timer for much of September anyway, so his absence isn't likely to make much of an impact. It's unclear if he'll be ready to start or available off the bench in Tuesday's game.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read