Vavra will start in right field and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Angels.

With Ramon Urias (hamstring) recently landing on the injured list and with Kyle Stowers having been demoted to Triple-A Norfolk, Vavra appears to have settled into the open spot in the Baltimore lineup. He'll be making his third consecutive start Wednesday, all of which have come in the corner outfield. The lefty-hitting Vavra could still find himself out of the lineup versus southpaws.