Vavra went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Angels.

Vavra is getting a bit of run in the corner outfield, and he's gone 2-for-8 with one RBI, a walk and two runs scored over his last three games. The utility man is slashing a modest .242/.342/.242, as all eight of his hits this season have been singles. He's unlikely to bat higher than the bottom third of the order if he can maintain his newfound playing time.