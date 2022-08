Vavra is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The 25-year-old sat out Saturday with lefty Shane McClanahan pitching for Tampa Bay, and he'll remain on the bench Sunday with right-hander Drew Rasmussen on the mound. Vavra had his contract selected by Baltimore in late July and has a .323/.405/.419 slash line with six RBI and five runs through his first 13 big-league contests.