site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: orioles-terrin-vavra-optioned-to-triple-a | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Orioles' Terrin Vavra: Optioned to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Vavra was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk by the Orioles on Thursday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Vavra has produced just a .541 OPS on the season and hasn't been playing much. He's being replaced on the roster by Joey Ortiz.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read