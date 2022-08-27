site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: orioles-terrin-vavra-remains-on-bench | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Orioles' Terrin Vavra: Remains on bench
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Vavra isn't starting Saturday against the Astros, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Vavra went 0-for-6 with two strikeouts over his last two games and will take a seat for the third time in the last four matchups. Cedric Mullins will serve as the designated hitter and lead off.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read