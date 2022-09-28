Vavra (hamstring) will start at second base and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Though the lefty-hitting Vavra is in the lineup against Boston southpaw Rich Hill over fellow lefty hitter Rougned Odor, the latter player may be on track to draw the majority of the starts at the keystone moving forward while he's swinging a hot bat. Now that he's overcome his hamstring injury, Vavra could still have a fairly consistent path to at-bats while handling a utility role over the final week of the season. Ramon Urias (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, removing one potential challenger for playing time from the mix.