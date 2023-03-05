Vavra said Sunday that his injured shoulder is feeling better and that he "should not be out long," Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Vavra was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's spring game, and he remains out of the lineup for Sunday's exhibition contest. However, it does not appear he is dealing with an issue that will put his availability for Opening Day in question.
