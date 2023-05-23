site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Terrin Vavra: Starting in right field
Vavra is starting in right field and batting eighth for the Orioles in Tuesday's game versus the Yankees, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Anthony Santander will be in the designated hitter spot for this one, opening up right field for Vavra. The 26-year-old Vavra has produced a .646 OPS in 21 games with the Orioles this season.
