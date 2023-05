Vavra is starting in right field and batting eighth for the Orioles in Monday's game versus the Angels, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

With Kyle Stowers optioned and Anthony Santander spending a large chunk of his time at designated hitter, there are some at-bats to be had in right field for the O's. Vavra hasn't done much at the plate during his opportunities this season, picking up six hits -- all singles -- in 26 at-bats.