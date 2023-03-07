Vavra (shoulder) said he will resume swinging a bat Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Vavra noted that he feels much better since experiencing left shoulder discomfort late last week, and his ability to swing the bat again should represent an important test as he aims to return to the Grapefruit League lineup. If all goes well during his workout Tuesday, Vavra could be cleared for game action within the next couple of days.
