Vavra (shoulder) will return to the Orioles' Grapefruit League lineup Friday versus the Twins, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Vavra has been sidelined since last weekend with a sore left shoulder, but he went through a full workout Thursday with no issues. The 25-year-old is competing for a utility job and is also an option to see at-bats in the designated hitter spot.