Orioles' Tom Eshelman: Sent outright to Triple-A
Eshelman was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
This move comes after Eshelman was designated for assignment earlier in the week. The 25-year-old right-hander compiled a 6.50 ERA and 1.61 WHIP across 10 appearances (four starts) with the big club this season.
