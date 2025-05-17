O'Neill (shoulder) isn't part of Baltimore's lineup for Saturday's game against Washington, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

O'Neil was scratched from Friday's lineup with discomfort in his left shoulder that stemmed from a session in the batting cage earlier this week, and he'll be idle once again Saturday. Ramon Laureano, Cedric Mullins and Heston Kjerstad will fill the outfield from left to right.