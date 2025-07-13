O'Neill is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

O'Neill will take a seat for the series finale while the Orioles deploy Jordan Westburg at designated hitter and roll out a starting outfield of Colton Cowser, Cedric Mullins and Ramon Laureano from left to right. Since returning from the 10-day injured list July 4, O'Neill has gone 3-for-22 (.136 average) with a solo home run, two walks and an additional run in six games.