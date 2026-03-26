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O'Neill will start in right field and bat sixth in Thursday's opener versus the Twins.

It's righty Joe Ryan on the bump for the Twins, but the right-handed-hitting O'Neill will nonetheless get the call in right field as he attempts to extend his major-league record Opening Day home run streak to seven. Dylan Beavers has been battling a knee/quad injury recently, which also could have played into Orioles manager Craig Albernaz's decision to start O'Neill. The two players are expected to share the right-field job this season.

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