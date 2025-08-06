Orioles' Tyler Wells: Another scoreless rehab outing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wells (elbow) allowed three hits and two walks in 2.1 scoreless innings for Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday. He struck out four.
Wells made his second rehab start, this time with the Triple-A club after pitching for Double-A Chesapeake his last time out, and he's now up to 4.1 shutout frames on his assignment. The right-hander built up to 49 pitches Tuesday amidst his recovery from UCL surgery, so he still has some work to do if the Orioles want to stretch him out to handle a starter's workload. Fantasy managers should expect Wells to make at least two more rehab appearances.
More News
-
Orioles' Tyler Wells: Cruises in first rehab appearance•
-
Orioles' Tyler Wells: Kicking off rehab Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Tyler Wells: Close to facing hitters•
-
Orioles' Tyler Wells: Completes another bullpen•
-
Orioles' Tyler Wells: Fires 25 pitches in bullpen session•
-
Orioles' Tyler Wells: Throwing bullpen session Friday•