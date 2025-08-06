Wells (elbow) allowed three hits and two walks in 2.1 scoreless innings for Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday. He struck out four.

Wells made his second rehab start, this time with the Triple-A club after pitching for Double-A Chesapeake his last time out, and he's now up to 4.1 shutout frames on his assignment. The right-hander built up to 49 pitches Tuesday amidst his recovery from UCL surgery, so he still has some work to do if the Orioles want to stretch him out to handle a starter's workload. Fantasy managers should expect Wells to make at least two more rehab appearances.