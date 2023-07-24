Wells allowed three runs on one hit and four walks while striking out five Sunday against the Rays. He did not factor into the decision.

Wells issued a season-high four walks, and it was just the second time this year he's issued more than two walks in a start. He also hit two batters and was unconventionally wild. Despite the control issues, Wells managed to allow just one hit which happened to be a two-run homer by Yandy Diaz in the fifth inning. He's now gone under five innings in consecutive starts but still holds a career-best 3.65 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 110:30 K:BB in 111 innings and projects for a matchup with the Yankees next weekend.